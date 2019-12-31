Local mum shares pictures of critically ill son to deter others from drug use

A local mum has shared pictures of her critically ill son in order to deter youths from taking drugs.

Odhran Hearty Coburn from Bay Estate defied a 1% chance of survival earlier this year after taking drugs laced with rat poison.

The Sean O’Mahony’s club member’s temperature rocketed to 45 degrees and he went into multi-organ failure after taking a £2 MDMA or ecstasy tablet while at the Belsonic Concert in Belfast on June 25th last.

Toxicology reports at Belfast’s Mater Hospital later showed that the tablet in Odi’s system consisted of 78% rat poison.

Thankfully the 16-year-old pulled through but his mother Grainne and her husband Alan have shared the images to deter others from suffering a similar fate.

“I’m extremely grateful of my miracle when I know other parents had to bury their children last summer because of MDMA,” Grainne told BreakingNews.ie

“If there’s anything I want from this is to create more awareness of how available these drugs are and the damage they can do. If, by sharing these pictures, it will stop even one other child from taking MDMA or any other drug, it will be worth it.”

