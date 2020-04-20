Local nurse demonstrates how to property wear PPE

A local nurse has put together a video about how to properly use Personal Protection Equipment and shared it on social media.

Vivienne Hobson from Blackrock is a nursing manager in a Dublin hospital.

She decided to share the video on her Instagram page yesterday having witnessed so many people in Dundalk and its surrounds misuse PPE.

She fears that those who think they are protecting themselves could be putting themselves further at risk of being infected due to this misuse.

Check out Vivienne’s video below for tips on how to use the products correctly…