Local paramedic given unbelievable greeting by colleagues after ending isolation

A local paramedic received a welcome greeting from colleagues after ending two weeks of isolation today.

Pat Sheridan was greeted by the sight of six ambulances outside his home on Mary Street North with ambulance personnel on board taking to the streets to give him a round of applause.

Pat had been isolating with his wife Geraldine for the last two weeks.

His son in law Stephen O’Neill posted the video of the scene below and said: “Thank you to all the staff that made this short drive by possible.”