Local paramedic John Tuite gets a send off to remember on his retirement

Local paramedic John Tuite had a send off to remember after retiring from the National Ambulance Service this morning.

The paramedic supervisor’s 40 year tenure in the ambulance service came to an end when his shift ended at 7am this morning.

He was greeted outside the Louth County Hospital by fellow paramedic and member of Dublin City Fire Brigade Pipe Band Mark Toner, who played a tune as John accepted a souvenir from colleagues for his long and dedicated service.

The National Ambulance Service said: “Thank you for your dedicated service John. Wishing you a long, happy, healthy retirement.”

