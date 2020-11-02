Local photographer Mark first to snap new Republic of Ireland kits

Local photographer Mark Duffy had the honour of taking the pictures for the new Republic of Ireland kit launch recently.

The jersey, which is designed by Umbro, was unveiled last week and will be worn by Stephen Kenny’s side for the first time against England later this month.

Mark, who has made quite the name for himself in amateur photography circles in recent years, was called upon to snap the likes of Shane Duffy, Adam Idah, James McClean and Wine O’Gorman for the launch.

Sharing images on his Facebook page, Mark said: “So proud to say I photographed FAIreland for the launch of the new Umbro Ireland kits.

“Absolutely honoured for the opportunity and to think I didn’t even own a camera 5 years ago, now I’m photographing the national football teams!!”

The new home and away shirts go on sale from this Thursday from faishop.com and can be pre-ordered now.