Local physio Murray won’t be part of Kenny’s Republic of Ireland backroom team

Local physio Ciaran Murray’s tenure with the Republic of Ireland international side has come to an end.

It was announced in recent days that the Clones man, who has a practice on Stapleton Place, will not be part of new manager Stephen Kenny’s setup when football resumes.

The former Monaghan GAA All Star has been Republic of Ireland’s physiotherapist since 1996, initially under the most recent boss Mick McCarthy before subsequently working under Brian Kerr, Steve Staunton, Giovanni Trapattoni and Martin O’Neill. Prior to that, Murray had worked with the Republic of Ireland U21s in 1994.

In the intervening 24 years, Clones native and Dundalk resident Ciaran saw everything from the highs of Jason McAteer’s goal against the Netherlands at the old Lansdowne Road to the lows of the Thierry Henry handball in Paris with a few bizarre moments thrown in for good measure, not least the Richard Dunne shirt incident in Moscow.

Now he’s set to revert to the role of Ireland supporter, alongside osteopath Tony McCarthy and fellow chartered physiotherapists Colin Dunlevy and Padraig Doherty, when international football finally returns after the COVID-19 lockdown.

“I’ve been trying to estimate how many Ireland games I have had the privilege of being involved with since my debut at the 1996 US Cup and it has to be close to 300 matches,” he told FAI.ie.

“Over those years I have worked with great players, great managers and great colleagues on the backroom teams and it has been a pleasure from start to finish. The biggest thing for me always was working with the players and ensuring with the rest of the staff that everything was done to enable the players to do their very best for Ireland.

“It’s been a wonderful journey with great memories that will last forever and I want to thank everyone who was there with me along the way, particularly my wife Mary, our two sons and our extended family. Without their support, I couldn’t have dedicated so much time to the Irish team and I thank them for that.

“Stephen Kenny is setting off on his own journey now with the senior Ireland squad and, as I said to him when we spoke, I wish him, his players and his staff the very best of luck. It has been my honour to work with the team since 1996 and I wish them all well now. I will be supporting them from the stands and hopefully, at the EURO finals in Dublin next year.

“I am still actively involved with so many sportspeople at my own practice in Dundalk and I look forward now to getting back to work there as soon as we can,” said Murray.