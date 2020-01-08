Local projects to benefit from €4.2m in funding

Two local projects will benefit from over €4.2m in funding following the third call of the Regional Enterprise Development Fund, it was revealed today.

Dundalk IT’s Connect Learning Hub Project has received €3,774,337 while separately Creative Spark has received €500,000 for their Enterprise ‘FabLab’ Project.

News of the funding has been welcomed by local Fine Gael General Election candidate Cllr John McGahon.

He said: “The fund is designed to support projects that support job creation and I am delighted to see our local area benefit in this way.”

DkIT Connect objectives are:

To bring increased dynamism and agility to Ireland’s Connected Health & Wellbeing industry through promoting, supporting and delivering Living Lab and Quadruple Helix led innovation.

To become a catalyst for innovation in indigenous companies, both start-ups and existing businesses, supporting job creation, enhancing leadership development, upskilling and improving competitiveness.

To link the major stakeholders in the Connected Health & Wellbeing sector into the region

To create, validate and help commercialise a pipeline of products, services, business models and methods that will enable Irish industry to compete in new markets.

The enterprise FabLab @ Creative Spark is a high impact job creator and smart economy motivator with defined ambition to stimulate enterprise, creativity, innovation and education in the North-East region through the establishment of a FabLab digital fabrication enterprise and co-working initiative. This will provide access to a suite of state-of-the-art digital fabrication hardware and software co-located in a thriving enterprise centre. The FabLab aims to create 127 jobs over the next three years and educate 765 trainees.

Enterprise FabLab @ Creative Spark will provide small-scale high-tech business incubation for 765 entrepreneurs and members with access to invention, technological empowerment, expertise and accredited training. A key feature of this project is the development of an accredited training programme: Level 7 Certificate in Digital Design, Fabrication, and Advanced Manufacturing.