Local public spaces could be closed due to large crowds in Blackrock and Carlingford

Gardaí and local authorities may be told to close public spaces where social distancing is not being practised, under new measures being considered to limit the spread of Covid-19.

A number of tourist areas in the county had higher numbers of people enjoying the sunshine on Mother’s Day yesterday, including Blackrock and Carlingford.

This has led to the Blackrock Tidy Towns group to issue an appeal for people to avoid walking along the promenade if at all possible.

Writing on their Facebook page, they said: “It has been brought to our attention that the Gardaí are concerned at the number of people walking in Blackrock.

“The need for social distancing cannot be adhered to with large numbers walking the promenade and beach. In the interests of public well being it is incumbent on all of us to follow the guidelines of the HSE on the issue. Also, parents with children and young teens need to know where they are and impress upon them the importance of social distancing and why they should not congregate in groups at this time.”

Meanwhile, the Blackrock Youth Club has asked teenagers in the area to stay apart.

They said: “This is an extremely difficult time for everyone for lots of different reasons.

“It is a very difficult time for the teenagers in our community who enjoy and rely on friends and sport so much.

“But never before have we been asked to step-up like this, to pull together by staying apart. This is not adults and parents being our usually crazy selves. This is parents worried about their parents, parents worried about their children with cancer or their friends with cancer. This is parents just worried.

“Covid 19 is not anyone’s fault but we can all play our part to reduce the spread and protect our family and friends.

“So we ask our members to do their very best on this one. To practice excellent hand hygiene. To practice social distancing. To remain 2 metres apart. If you need to be out and about gather with one or two friends at a time and keep your distance between each other. It is not easy but your parents and grandparents and anyone unwell in your home or community will be forever grateful to you all.”

Meanwhile, Carlingford businesswoman Johanna Woods also took to social media to complain about the numbers in the north Louth village yesterday.

She said: “Clearly, Carlingford’s message wasn’t firm enough. WE ARE CLOSED!!

“By closing our hotels, restaurants, cafes, bars, B&B’s and shops we are choosing the health and safety of the most vulnerable in our community , the elderly, the immunoimpaired and the frail. We are choosing the health of our community over profit.

And just in case thats still not clear enough, for now, we are closed to the next community, village, town and county.

“By flocking to Carlingford and other scenic areas you are demonstrating a complete lack of social responsibility and a disregard for those communities. For now walk your own roads while our hospitality is on hold. We, as much as anyone, look forward to these times passing and being free to extend our villages friendly warm welcome and business as usual but for now the message is, Stay at home!!!”