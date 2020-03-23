Local publican dismisses ‘false rumours’ his pub was open at the weekend

A local publican has taken to social media to dismiss claims that he was open for business on Saturday night.

A number of people were outraged after local Twitter page ‘The Dundalk Examiner’ posted a claim that a “small pub” in Anne Street was “currently serving a select number of regulars.”

With only three pubs on Anne Street, this led to speculation it was The Wee House but owner Tony Sharkey has dismissed it and said the pub was complying with HSE and Government requests for pubs not to open in order to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Writing on his wife Josephine’s Facebook page, he said: “My premises has been closed since last Sunday evening in accordance with government guidance to slow down the spread of the Coronavirus outbreak.

“I am very disappointed that I find myself having to defend myself on a public platform because of inaccurate information being broadcast by The Dundalk Examiner on twitter.

“Our pub is closed for the foreseeable future until this crisis has resolved and the government deems it safe to reopen.

“Please do not spread false rumours,” he said.

There is no suggestion whatsoever that either of the other two pubs on Anne Street, The Jockey’s or McGuinness’s, were trading at the weekend.