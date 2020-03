A number of local pubs have cancelled their St Patrick’s Day plans in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The Neptune, Brubakers and The Vineger Man’s are among the local venues who have cancelled bands and events.

Ridley’s also closed last night with a decision on both it and The Rum House expected later today regarding the weekend.

Pubs remain open with precautions in place to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.