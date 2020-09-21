Local pubs re-open their doors after six months closed

Many local pubs have re-opened their doors for the first time in six months this afternoon.

Pubs which do not serve food are permitted to open for the first time since mid-March from today.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, operations are resuming under strict guidelines.

Many pubs have booking systems in place so please check your local’s Facebook page before visiting or give them a call.

There are limits on customer numbers in every premises, social distancing measures are obligatory and there is enhanced cleaning regimes for all surfaces and contact points.

Table service is mandatory, so ordering or sitting at the bar is a thing of the past, for now.

Other guidelines govern noise levels, employee movements and contact tracing.

Vintners’ Federation of Ireland Chief Executive Padraig Cribben said the reopening of pubs is a good news story, particularly for owners and staff who have been out of work for six months.

He said the move would have significant mental health benefits for customers in rural areas, who will be able to meet others in a “safe, socially distanced, controlled environment”.

He has called on all publicans to ensure guidelines are enforced so that there can be a collective effort to beat the threat posed by Covid-19.

Mr Cribben is also calling for enhanced Government supports for publicans, who he said will be trading at around 50% capacity for the foreseeable future.