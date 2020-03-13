Local punter lands €132,004 from €4 Lotto flutter

The Lotto luck was shining on County Louth this week when a punter transformed a €4 investment in their lucky numbers into a life-changing sum of cash.

The anonymous customer took the €4 flutter in a BoyleSports shop in the Wee County for Tuesday evening’s EuroMillions Plus draw and was left hoping for four numbers to come out against mammoth odds of 33,000/1.

But those odds started to tumble as the draw got under way and within seconds 4, 12, 17 and 22 had all rolled out to trigger the massive windfall.

The punter returned to the shop later in the week to discover their modest stake had been transformed into a jaw-dropping total of €132,004.

Meanwhile, another customer elsewhere in the county was celebrating their own satisfying Lotto win following a €9 online wager, which returned €13,509 after numbers 11, 23 and 30 came out in the main EuroMillions draw, beating odds of 1,500/1.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Louth was the place to be to take a Lotto punt this week and we must offer huge congratulations to our big winners. One customer has walked off with a life-changing sum of money from a €4 bet and we can only hand it to them for aiming so high from such a small stake.”