Local punter scoops €10,000 from tiny Lotto bet

One local punter is getting the celebrations underway following an incredible coup on Saturday night’s Irish Lotto draw that saw an eye-catching boost to their finances.

The anonymous customer placed a €0.25 cent accumulator via their BoyleSports online account on Saturday and was left hoping for numbers 5, 12, 18, 38 and 47 all to come out in the main draw that evening with the added insurance of including the bonus ball.

Against odds of 40,000/1, all the numbers rolled out of the machine triggering the staggering pay-out. They were able to log back into their online account and see that their balance had been boosted by a beautiful profit of €10,000.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Our Louth customer is certainly rolling in the cash, so we offer them huge congratulations and hope they enjoy splashing out with the €10,000 winnings.”