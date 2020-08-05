Local punter wins big with €6,929 windfall

An anonymous punter in County Louth is counting their winnings after a wager that looked to be heading for defeat took a dramatic turn for the better.

The Wee County punter struck the bet via their BoyleSports account, with six horses selected for a €1 Lucky 63.

Two of the first three selections lost but, El Borracho’s win at 11/4 in the 6.30 at Southwell provided some hope going into the last three races at Lingfield.

That’s when the luck quickly turned, as Faisal (4/1), Pearl Beach (10/1) and Seaforth (9/1) finished the night in style to make it four winnings horses from six.

That was enough to see a grand total of €6,929 land in the account soon after the racing action had finished.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Fair play to our customer in County Louth for their bold bet on Tuesday night. It was very nearly much more, but a consolation prize just short of €7,000 is not to be sniffed at and we hope they enjoy the winnings.”