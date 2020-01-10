Local school secretaries join their colleagues in one-day strike today

Local schools may be affected today as school secretaries join 1,000 of their colleagues around the country on a one-day strike.

This is the second bout of industrial action taken by the secretaries in their campaign for an end to low pay and insecure working conditions.

The action will largely affect primary schools, where the problem is the greatest.

The strike follows talks between the trade union Fórsa and the Government at the Workplace Relations Commission, which have so far failed to resolve the dispute.

The secretaries want an end to what they say is a two-tier system that leaves most school secretaries earning just €12,000 a year with irregular short-term contracts that oblige them to sign on during the summer holidays and other school breaks, and leave them without pension and other work entitlements.

Just under 1,000 school secretaries are paid directly by the State, employed by either the Department of Education or state education and training boards.

The remaining estimated 2,000 are employed by schools and paid for out of ancillary grants received by the schools.

Schools say the limited funding provided to them means they cannot afford to pay their secretaries adequately.

Today’s strike will be followed by a resumption of work-to-rule action, which will see secretaries withdrawing from work on public service systems and databases.