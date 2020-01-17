Local schools set to be impacted by teachers’ strike next month

Schools both locally and nationally face possible disruption next month after one of the main unions confirmed they will take strike action on February 4th.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland say they will go on strike on Tuesday February 4th over “pay discrimination”.

The union has 19,000 members in second level schools, colleges of further and adult education and Institutes of Technology/Technological Universities.

The move is almost certain to impact Dundalk Institute of Technology, as well as other local schools.

The one-day strike will take place just a few days before the General Election on February 8th.

In a statement, TUI President Seamus Lahart said: ‘We have exhausted every avenue open to us to bring this matter to resolution and have been left with no choice but to take strike action over the ongoing scandal of pay discrimination.”

In October, TUI members voted by a margin of 92% to 8% to engage in a campaign of industrial action, up to and including strike action.

The union said in November that it would take strike action in February unless the matter was resolved.

Six secondary schools were closed in late 2016 due to a similar strike by the ASTI. They included St Mary’s College, Coláiste Rís, De La Salle College, Dundalk Grammar School, Dun Lughaigh and St Vincent’s.