Local singer Kerry Fearon nominated for two music awards in Texas

Local singer Kerry Fearon has been nominated in two categories at the 2020 Academy of Western Artists Awards in Texas.

The Dundalk FM ‘The Boots ‘n’ Roots Show’ presenter has been nominated for the Pure Country Female award and the Pure Country Album award with her debut album ‘Honky Tonk Girl’.

The AWA awards will take place In Fort Worth, Texas in April.

Reacting to her nomination, Kerry said: “I am absolutely thrilled and stunned that I have been recognised in this way and I’m looking forward to attending the 24th awards ceremony in April where I will not only perform with Chuck Cusimano and the Coachmen but I have also been invited to present an award.

Fearon, who began her musical career as a result of losing her father to MND, said she was humbled and honoured to be the very first Irish nominee. Following the Awards she will be travelling to Austin for the first time to sample the music scene there.

The 24th Annual Will Rogers Awards will be held on April 9th, 2020 in Fort Worth. The Will Rogers’ Cowboy Awards was established to recognize distinguished Western Artists. The AWA is a growing group of dedicated members and supporters who support and work to bring more visibility to Contemporary Western Artists.

After an incredibly successful year last year for Kerry, 2020 is already shaping up to be even better. She was included in the line-up at the very successful Susan McCann String of Diamonds Festival Weekend in the Carrickdale Hotel in January. She also joined Honky Tonk couple Aaron and Dani McDonnell from Texas on some of their Irish tour dates. She has also just released her brand new radio single which has already been play listed on radio stations in Ireland, the UK and throughout Europe.

‘Ford Econoline’ is her first single release of 2020 and is the follow up to the highly successful ‘To Ramona’ which climbed to number nne on the Downtown Country / Downtown radio charts as well as on the Hotdisc Chart.

Kerry is looking forward to playing several festivals this year such as Bagfest in Nottinghamshire as well as more Irish, UK and Scottish dates which are soon to be announced.