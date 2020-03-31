Local songwriter Jake Walsh a finalist at ISC Songwriters’ event in America

Eurovision may be off this year and gigs have been cancelled left, right and centre, but one man flying the flag for Louth, Ireland and Europe is local singer-songwriter, Jake Walsh, who has qualified for the finals at this year’s famous ISC Songwriters’ Competition in Nashville, USA.

Dubbed the ‘Olympics of Songwriting’ by the New York Times, this year’s contest had an entry of over 18,000 from 137 countries, worldwide. The ISC is the biggest competition of its kind in the world – initiated, organised and judged by other songwriters.

Sixteen have been nominated to the best lyrics category including Jake’s ‘A Little Something To Remember You By’, one of just two Europeans.

Jake is best known musically around town as former singer and writer of songs with well-regarded local bands Kind of Blue and Fitzcarraldo. He was also involved in running many other music events in Dundalk in some legendary music venues of days gone by, including The Cellars, The Derryhale Hotel and The Adelphi.

Previous winners at the ISC include our own Mick Flannery (Lyrics), Greg Trooper of Alison Krauss and Vince Gill fame, jazz maestro Gregory Porter (Jazz), and even Kazuo Ishiguro (Lyrics), the 2017 Nobel Prize winner for Literature.

Dundalk’s David Keenan placed second last year in the Performance Category.

This year’s final judges include Coldplay, Tom Waits, Fleet Foxes, Irma Thomas, Tanya Tucker and various other music industry big-wigs. A decision on the final placings will be forthcoming in April and the link for Lyrics finalists is here.

There is also a People’s Choice section where anyone can cast a vote.