Athletes from the Dundalk Special Olympics Club teamed up with their counterparts from St Therese’s Special Olympics Club to compete in the Special Olympics Football League at the weekend.

The team set out for the Sport Ireland pitches in Dublin 15 where they faced teams from Drogheda, Tullamore, Carow, Kildare and Ashbourne.

The group were said to have had the “time of their life” with some brilliant performances at the event.