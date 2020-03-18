Local spirit shines through with over €5,000 raised from St Patrick’s Day Drive

Yesterday might have been a St Patrick’s Day no mother but our strong local spirit still shone through with an impromptu parade of sorts taking place in aid of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Aoibheann’s Pink Tie and the Maria Goretti Foundation in Lordship.

The St Patrick’s Day Drive started at Ballymascanlon at 4pm (as pictured above) and drove through Dundalk consisting of hundreds of vehicles with some reporting the tailback to be around two miles long.

The event was organised by Jody Keenan and added some colour to the town with music blaring and car horns tooting throughout.

Go Service Station Dundalk also kindly donated €500 worth of prizes. This will consist of ten €50 fuel vouchers which will be raffled among all who contribute to the GoFundMe collection before noon on Friday.

To date over €5,000 has been raised from the St Patrick’s Day Drive but you can still contribute here.