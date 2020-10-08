Local take away issued with closure order after rodent activity was identified

A local takeaway was hit with a closure order by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland last month after it was found to pose a “grave and immediate danger” to public health.

New World takeaway in Muirhevnamor Park in Dundalk was issued with the order on Tuesday September 29th, after a HSE inspection on the premises.

Only the food storage room in the rear yard of the premises at Unit 5 of the Muirhevnamor Shopping Centre at Glenmore Park was ordered to close.

The closure order was issued to owner Song. Ling Li under the Food Safety Authority of Ireland Act.

The report said: “A grave and immediate danger was found due to failure to comply with Regulation (EC) No 852/2004 on the Hygiene of Foodstuffs Annex II Chapter IX (3).

“Evidence of rodent activity was found in the food storage room in the rear yard, posing a risk of contamination to food. Rodents transmit pathogens through faeces and urine which may lead to a serious risk to public health.”

The closure order was lifted on October 4th.