Local TDs hit out at Dundalk dental practice’s decision not to accept medical cards

Two local TDs have hit out at a Dundalk dental practice’s refusal to provide dental care to medical card holders.

Patients of the local practice received text messages earlier this week advising them that the dentist would no longer be accepting medical cards as a form of payment.

The message said this was due to the fact that with new social distancing rules and the requirement for PPE, medical cards no longer covered the costs.

The decision has been criticised by both Ged Nash and Fergus O’Dowd.

Reacting to the news, Labour TD Nash said: “I have recently been contacted by a number of concerned constituents who have been refused dental care at their regular practice due to their medical card status.

“The patients in question were told they could only continue to avail of treatment as a private patient.

“In short, their dental practice claimed that ‘they can no longer accept medical cards as a form of payment at the practice’ as due to ‘new social distancing rules and additional PEE, it no longer covers our cost.’

“This has left a number of vulnerable patients in the lurch scrambling to find another dental service or scrap together money for expensive treatments at a time when incomes are already stretched.

“The cases raised with me involve patients with a number of conditions – such as diabetes, arthritis and Ehler Danlos syndrome – which require ongoing care, including regularly dental treatment.

“Such dental care – both essential and emergency – would normally be automatically covered for medical cardholders, who are often elderly, those with low incomes or those with a chronic condition.”

Nash continued: “This has grave implications for some 1.6 million medical cardholders across the country, particularly at a time when they are at their most vulnerable.

“Anyone who has ever been to the dentist knows first-hand how essential this service is and the pain associated with an ongoing problem.

“This yet again highlights Fine Gael’s ideological stance to provide medical care on the basis of one’s income, rather on the basis of a person’s medical need as is the norm in every other EU country bar Ireland.

“It is truly shocking, particularly during a pandemic, that such cases are still emerging. And this is despite me directly raising this issue with the Minister for Health in the Dáil in May.

“I have written to the Minister to seek urgent clarity and a swift response to stop this discrimination against medical cardholders, and I urge anyone else who has been affected to contact me so I can assist with this matter.”

Also reacting to the news, Deputy O’Dowd said the text had “caused absolute panic among a number of the people who got that text and who communicated their worry to me.”

He added: “It is unacceptable that any professional dentist would refuse to treat public patients because of the cost of personal protective equipment, PPE, or any possible dispute they are having with the HSE or the Department of Health.

“This has to be stopped immediately. People are entitled to be treated as human beings. I absolutely reject the treatment this dentist is meting out to medical card holders. It is arbitrary, unacceptable, entirely unprofessional and a disgrace.”