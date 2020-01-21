Local woman declared ‘best mother-in-law ever’ following kidney donation

A local woman has been described as “the best mother-in-law ever” after donating her kidney to her daughter’s husband.

On Friday night’s episode of The Late Late Show, Andrew Gallagher spoke to host Ryan Tubridy about how he discovered he needed a kidney transplant a number of years back.

While taking a fitness test after joining a local gym, Andrew discovered that he had peculiarly high blood pressure for a 24-year-old.

After taking some tests at Beaumont, they found that Andrew only had 30% function of his kidneys.

Both his brother and sister got tested but unfortunately were not a match for Andrew.

“I didn’t want them to have to do it but when you get the news they’re not a match, it’s a bit disheartening,” he said.

Unbeknownst to Andrew, his mother-in-law Jacqueline Foster (pictured above main) had secretly got tested and discovered she was a match and provided Andrew with a kidney.

Andrew speaking about his kidney donation on Friday’s Late Late Show

“You have already won the nation’s hearts as best mother in law ever,” Tubridy declared.

Asked why she decided to do it, Jacqueline said: “Well, I had two and he had none.”

Andrew had been hesitant to take Jacqueline’s kidney as he didn’t want to put her through ‘all that’ but now thanks her every year by bringing her flowers.

“You will never be able to divorce your wife,” joked Ryan.

The pair appeared on Friday’s Late Late Show in a special segment promoting organ donation. You can watch it back via the RTÉ Player.

Further details on becoming an organ donor can also be found here.

