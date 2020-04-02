Local woman sets up GoFundMe page to raise funds for care packages

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help put together care packages for elderly and people in need in the area.

Started by local woman Lisa Heslin, she said she started the campaign after witnessing an incident in a chemists this week where a family couldn’t afford to purchase the four face masks (€3.50 each) and individual hand sanitisers (€3 each) that they were looking to buy. Instead the family in question left with just two each for their children and said they would return to get theirs next week.

Speaking to Talk of the Town about the GoFundMe page, Lisa said: “I am trying to raise some money to help support the elderly and people in need and also the front line workers like caring for the elderly workers and retail staff and the bin men who my own brother works as and has not been given any protection and was told to get his own if he needs it.

“I am going to get some care packages organised for the elderly people in our community and town and also for the homeless people and families in need of food at this time.

“I will be putting hand sanitiser, face protection masks, soap, antibacterial wipes and also some food shopping basic items milk bread tea bags, cereal, toilet rolls and a few luxuries like biscuits and a few treats for the children if we can raise enough money.

“I would also love if we raised enough money to donate as much hand sanitiser and face masks or PPE equipment to all the people working on the front line, ambulance, doctors, nurses, retail staff, bin lorry drivers, food industry etc, I cannot do this alone and I would love your help to make this happen.

“If anybody would like to donate anything at all It would make a massive difference to these peoples lives and these children’s lives and would help protect them at this very scary time. I will also need one or two more volunteers to help distribute the care packages if anybody would like to help out.”

