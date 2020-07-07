Lorry driver found to be under the influence of drugs

A lorry driver was discovered to be driving under the influence of drugs in the Dundalk area at the weekend.

After being spotted driving erratically, the lorry was reported to Gardaí by a member of the public.

Gardaí later caught up to the vehicle where an arrest was made.

Gardaí said: “A member of the public alerted Gardaí to an erratic driver travelling in the Dundalk area over the weekend.

“The offending vehicle, a HGV, was located on a slip road and the driver tested positive for driving under the influence of drugs. Driver arrested at the scene.”