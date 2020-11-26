There will be lots of dry and calm weather over the coming days.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the next few days.

Louth Weather’s summary from today until Sunday reads as follows:

Temperatures – Below average

Rainfall – Well below average

Windspeed – Hardly any wind at all

Sunshine totals – Below average

Sunrise – 8.20am

Sunset – 4.10pm

“BACKGROUND – High pressure is in control over the coming days with little or no wind or rain. Overall quite dull and cloudy. What I normally refer to as ‘boring weather!’

“THURSDAY – Dry. Cloudy to begin with some patchy fog about, but the sun will break through at times later. Little or no wind. Max 8°C. Cloudy but dry tonight. With no wind, fog will form in some areas. Minimum 2°C with frost developing where skies clear.

“FRIDAY – Dry but mostly cloudy. Some sunshine will break through at times. No wind. Cold at just 6°C. Frosty again Friday night where skies clear.

“SATURDAY – Dry but cloudy. Moderate easterly winds. Max 9°C. Some light rain may develop late Saturday night.

“SUNDAY – More dry cloudy weather. Light SW winds. Max 9°C.

“NEXT WEEK – Early indications suggest a continuation of this cloudy but dry weather up to the middle of next week. It’s unclear what will happen after this with some models trending towards a cold snap around 4th December, but it’s too far away to be certain.”

