Lots of sunshine expected today as good weather is forecast for the weekend

There’s some good news for anyone currently holed up at home right now with some good weather expected for this weekend.

While social distancing is paramount, the dry conditions should at least mean you can get out your back garden for an hour or two or perhaps even for a walk.

Louth Weather said: “High pressure is now in control, so lots of settled weather on the way. The first high slips east over the weekend allowing a weak trough of low pressure to extend north. However it does look like another high will extend in from the west next week.”

Today is expected to be dry with “lots of sunshine” but there will be moderate easterly winds which mean it will still be on the cool side at 8°C.

“SATURDAY – Mostly cloudy but dry. Moderate to fresh SE winds. Cool at 8°C.

“SUNDAY – Similar to Saturday.

“NEXT WEEK – Monday will be similar to Sunday. A period of rain possible Monday night into Tuesday. Then it looks like high pressure will return bringing dry settled conditions for the remainder of the week.”

