Lots of sunshine in store for the Bank Holiday weekend

There will be lots of sunshine over the coming days as we head into the Bank Holiday weekend.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the coming days.

Louth Weather said: “Dry with lots of sunshine. Warm in sheltered inland areas, but cooler near the coast where there’ll be a noticable onshore wind.

“BACKGROUND – Surely you must all be getting fed up of this high pressure by now? Well there’s more to come, though it does reduce it’s influence slightly later next week. Trying to forecast the exact amount of sun on a particular day in these situations is difficult, but I’m optimistic we will see lots of (sometimes hazy) sunshine over the coming days.

“THURSDAY – Hazy at times but hardly a cloud in the sky today. Dry. Moderate SE wind making it feel cooler near the coast. Max 19°C.

“FRIDAY – More cloud about than today, but still some good sunshine. Dry. Moderate occasionally fresh SE winds. Max 18°C.

“SATURDAY – A mix of cloud and sunny spells. Dry. Moderate SE winds. Max 19°C.

“SUNDAY – Sunny. Hazy at times. Dry. Moderate SE winds. Max 19°C.

“MONDAY – Very similar to Sunday.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Pressure falls slowly. It looks like high pressure will be stationed out to our West so will drag down cooler polar air later in the week. Some light rain possible mid week, but I’m not expecting any more than a milimeter or two over the next ten days.

“A few wee reminders:

UV levels are up to seven now so don’t forget the suncreams

Be extra careful if going into the water

There’s a high risk of gorse fires

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.