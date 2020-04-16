Lourdes Hospital continues to lead the way for Covid-19 cases outside the capital

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital continues to have the most confirmed cases of Covid-19 of any hospital outside the capital.

The latest figures from the HSE show that the Drogheda hospital has 36 confirmed cases, putting it sixth in the list nationally.

The hospitals with the largest number of confirmed cases are in Dublin, where Beaumont Hospital has 143 cases, the Mater 87, St James’s Hospital 81, Tallaght 81 and St Vincent’s University Hospital 69.

The official figures are reported up to 8am yesterday.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland is now 12,547 with 444 deaths having been reported.

Around 80% of cases of Covid-19 will be a mild to moderate illness, close to 14% have severe disease and around 6% are critical.

Generally, you need to be 15 minutes or more in the vicinity of an infected person and within two metres of them, to be considered at-risk, or a close contact.