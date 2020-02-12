Lourdes Hospital one of four maternity units to meet HIQA requirements

The maternity unit at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda is one of just four around the country which is substantially compliant with standards on physical infrastructure, according to a new report from HIQA.

The report by the State’s health watchdog found that 15 of Ireland’s 19 maternity units are operating in substandard physical environments.

Only Drogheda, Cork, Cavan and Wexford were found to meet the standards with the remainder, including the three big Dublin maternity hospitals, judged to be in need of significant upgrading and refurbishment.

Overall, Hiqa reported high levels of compliance with its national standards. Most maternity units, for example, had arrangements in place to identify women at higher risk of complications and to transfer them as appropriate. And all units had emergency arrangements in place, with response teams available 24/7.

The report revealed there were 3,070 births at the hospital in 2018.

It found the hospital to be either ‘substantially compliant’ or ‘compliant’ in all areas. The full report can be found here.