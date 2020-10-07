Louth and the rest of Ireland now at Level 3 restrictions

Co Louth and the rest of Ireland are now officially at Level 3 restrictions as of midnight last night.

Under the restrictions people should remain in their own county and work from home unless absolutely necessary.

People should not travel domestically or internationally outside their own county except for work, education or other essential purposes.

Public transport will operate at 50% capacity. However, creches, schools and colleges will remain open as part of the measures.

The limit of no more than six visitors to a home from one other household remains with no social or family gatherings.

Visits to long-term residential care facilities are suspended, aside from critical or compassionate circumstances.

The number of mourners at a funeral reduces to 25 with a similar number of guests at a wedding, but it will not be possible to attend a ceremony in another county.

Other religious services will move online. Cafes and restaurants can serve up to 15 people outdoors and offer takeaway and delivery as can bars, except wet pubs in Dublin, which remain closed.

All retail and other services can open, while only professional, elite or inter-county sporting events can take place behind closed doors.