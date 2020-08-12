Louth artist shortlisted for Zurich Portrait Prize 2020

Louth artist Jackie Hudson Lalor has been shortlisted for the Zurich Portrait Prize 2020 at the National Gallery of Ireland, for her painting After the Storm.

Selected from more than one thousand entries, the shortlists of both the 2020 Zurich Portrait Prize and Zurich Young Portrait Prize have been announced today by the National Gallery of Ireland. 26 artists, working across a variety of different media, have made it through to the final stage of the Zurich Portrait Prize, while 20 young artists aged between three and eighteen years old have been shortlisted for the Zurich Young Portrait Prize.

The winner of the Zurich Portrait Prize will receive a prize of €15,000 and a commission worth €5,000 to create a new work for inclusion in the National Portrait Collection at the National Gallery of Ireland. There will also be two awards of €1,500 for highly commended works. Judges for this year’s Zurich Portrait Prize are Dr Philip Cottrell, lecturer and assistant professor at the School of Art History and Cultural Policy, UCD; artist Rita Duffy; and Aoife Ruane, Director of Highlanes Gallery.

Returning for its second year, the Zurich Young Portrait Prize accepted entries from young people up to the age of 18 from across the island of Ireland. Five winners (one from each age category, and an overall winner) will be chosen. Winners will receive a bespoke art box and a cash prize. This year’s Zurich Young Portrait Prize judges are Maria Cagney, Head of Education, The Hunt Museum; artist Colin Davidson; and illustrator, author and comedian Aoife Dooley.

An exhibition of works shortlisted for the Zurich Portrait Prize and Zurich Young Portrait Prize will open at the National Gallery of Ireland on 21 November 2020. Following the success of the run of last year’s exhibitions at Crawford Art Gallery, the Zurich Portrait Prize and Zurich Young Portrait Prize will travel to Cork once again in April 2021.

Shortlisted artists for the Zurich Portrait Prize 2020 at the National Gallery of Ireland:

Rachel Ballagh (Cork), High Anxiety, oil on board

Patrick Bolger (Dublin), Max, My Boy, photo on photo rag baryta

David Booth (Dublin), Maho, oil on board

Caroline Canning (Dublin), Mary Lennon Slicing Apples, oil on canvas

Comhghall Casey (Dublin), Self Portrait, oil on canvas

Aidan Crotty (Sligo), Portrait of a Boy, Morning, oil on linen

Amanda Doran (Wexford), Comfortable Shoes, oil on canvas

Laura Fitzgerald (Dublin), Portrait of a Stone, video piece played on two cube monitors

Jackie Hudson Lalor (Louth), After the Storm, oil on canvas

Vanessa Jones (Dublin), Self-Portrait with Snail Shells, oil on canvas

Emmet Kierans (London), At One with Nature, oil on wood panel

Christopher Lindhorst (Dublin), Solomon, photograph

Sinead Lucey (Kilkenny), HSE Heroes, The Wonderful Staff of St. Joseph’s Ward, St Columba’s Care Home, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, April 2020, oil on wood panel

Matthew McCabe (Kildare), MCR1 variant phenotype, oil on canvas

Sathishaa Mohan (Dublin), Dylan Logan, photograph

Theresa Nanigian (Dublin), Jacek & Seamus, photograph

Elizabeth O’Kane (Dublin), Selam, resin on mahogany base

Gillian O’Shea (Dublin), Lockdown, oil on canvas

Martin Redmond (Wexford), Patient, oil on linen

Nicholas Benedict Robinson (Wicklow), Dr Maeve Robinson, Family Planning Doctor & Educator, oil on birchwood

Paul Seawright (Antrim), Untitled – From Beasts of Burden: Rwanda 2020, archival pigment print

Niamh Smith (Dublin), Home, Soft Focus Life, Cocooning, photograph on fine art rag paper, archival

Sarah Bracken Soper (Dublin), Trailblazer, embroidery

Matthew Thompson (Dublin), Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, photograph on paper / carson platine fibre rag

Kathy Tynan (Dublin), Over Heavy Seas, oil on canvas

Simon Walsh (Dublin), Mrs Ryan in her Kitchen, Crumlin, photograph on paper

Shortlisted artists for the Zurich Young Portrait Prize 2020 at the National Gallery of Ireland:

Francesca Chu (Dublin, aged 5), Standing in a Tranquil Stream, watercolour, oil pastel, coloured pencil on paper

Margot Gillespie (Dublin, aged 5) Katelynn my Bestie, paint on canvas

Conor McPolin (Dublin, aged 6), Conor, paint on paper

Muireann O’Reilly (Dublin, aged 3), The sad pirate who couldn’t find treasure, paint on paper

Cara Sinclair (Dublin, aged 5), Woodland Girl, flowers and natural materials

Eloise Cassidy (Kildare, aged 11), 20 Seconds, digital photo on paper

Zihan He (Dublin, aged 11), Me, pencil on paper

Emily McAdam Kavanagh (Dublin, aged 11), Zara, acrylic on canvas board

Hope Stephens (Dublin, aged 8), Me When I’m Bored, crayons, markers, pritt stick, paper on paper

Jiaya Sun (Dublin, aged 10), Myself Eating Ice Cream, paint on canvas

Jodie Lavery (Derry, aged 15), Pandemic, watercolour and pen on paper

Seán Lynch (Meath, aged 15), Ukki, ballpoint pen on paper

Ross McHale (Kildare, aged 15), Mixed Emojions, digital

Eva McParland (Dublin, aged 14), Is this Normal?, pencil on paper

Zli Yang (Dublin, aged 12), A girl in silence, paint on canvas

JohnLuka Doherty (Dublin, aged 17), Joey –Basketball coach, acrylic, pencil, pen on cardboard

Alannah Ferry (Donegal, aged 18), Portrait of The Pandemic, scrap metal, solder, newspaper clippings printed during the Covid-19 lockdown, PVA glue, marbles, voice recorder chip, fishing wire, mask, steel wool, clay, nail polish and glitter on canvas

Julia Galarowicz (Limerick, aged 17), Dom, pencil on paper

Abbey O’Keefe (Limerick, aged 16), Daydreamer, paint on canvas

Síobhra O’Reardon-Farrell (Dublin, aged 18), Richard, oil on canvas

Sean Rainbird, Director of the National Gallery of Ireland, said, “We were thrilled to receive so many entries to both competitions in 2020, as we continue to raise the profile of contemporary portraiture. In November, our visitors will be able to see wonderful new works by artists of all ages at the Gallery, and later at Crawford Art Gallery in Cork. It’s terrific to welcome Zurich back to partner with us once again to showcase portraiture in such an exciting way.”

Neil Freshwater, CEO of Zurich, said, ”The quality of works shortlisted for both the Zurich Portrait Prize and Zurich Young Portrait Prize is impressive, and we are delighted to see such a diverse selection in this year’s competitions. We look forward to seeing these works unveiled in the Gallery in November and enjoying the new perspectives that they bring. We are very proud to continue to sponsor these prizes and to foster the creativity of artists of all ages.”