Louth bucks the trend as asking prices for houses locally continues to rise

The average asking price for a home in Co Louth has grown by 1.2% year-on-year.

That’s according to the Housing Market report for June 2020, released today by property website Daft.ie.

While nationally prices have fallen by 3.3%, Louth is one of just three counties – along with Carlow and Kilkenny – to buck the trend with the average asking price in the county now standing at €214,581.

The largest increase was in relation to 3 bed semi-detached homes which were up 2% to €161,000. One bed apartments also jumped 1% to €94,000 while 4 bed bungalows were unchanged at €319,000. Two bed terraced homes fell 5% to €114,000 while 5 bed detached houses were down 6% to €329,000 according to the report.