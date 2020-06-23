Louth Business Awards cancelled by Dundalk Chamber of Commerce

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce have announced the cancellation of their flagship annual event, the Louth Business Awards.

The awards were due to take place once again this October in the Carrickdale Hotel but will not now proceed.

In a statement, the Chamber said it was a “difficult decision” but the correct one given the current Covid-19 pandemic.

They said: “The safety of our membership and guests attending this event is of paramount importance to the Chamber and in the light of current Covid 19 pandemic, and the social distancing restrictions the Chamber has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event.

“The good news is we will be staging this spectacular event, with all its associated glitz and glamour in 2021!”

The awards, the largest black-tie event in the North East would normally attract over 600 business people and their guests to the Carrickdale Hotel for a spectacular evening, celebrating all the very best of Louth business activity.