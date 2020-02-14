Louth Club Championship draws are made
The draws for the Louth GAA 2020 Club Championships took place in Darver last night.
Perhaps the draw of the round saw senior champions Newtown Blues paired with Intermediate champions Mattock Rangers in Group 4.
From a local perspective, Group 3 is sure to attract the most attention with neighbours the O’Connells and St Joseph’s paired with Dundalk Gaels.
The full list of groups for each of the grades is as follows:
Senior Championship
Group 1
St Patrick’s
Geraldines
O Raghallaigh’s
Group 2
St Mochta’s
Dreadnots
Naomh Mairtin
Group 3
O’Connells
Dundalk Gaels
St Joseph’s
Group 4
Mattock Rangers
Newtown Blues
Ardee St Mary’s
Intermediate Championship
Group 1
Hunterstown Rovers
Dundalk Young Irelands
Cooley Kickhams
Group 2
St Kevin’s
St Brides
Roche Emmets
Group 3
Oliver Plunketts
Clan na Gael
Kilkerley Emmets
Group 4
Glen Emmets
St Fechins
Sean O’Mahony’s
Junior Championship
Group 1
Sean McDermotts
Cuchulainn Gaels
Annaghminnon Rovers
Group 2
Glyde Rangers
Dowdallshill
Lannleire
Group 3
St Nicholas
Na Piarsaigh
John Mitchell
Westerns
Group 4
Wolfe Tones
Stabannon Parnells
Naomh Malachi
Naomh Fionnbarra