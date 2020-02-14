Louth Club Championship draws are made

The draws for the Louth GAA 2020 Club Championships took place in Darver last night.

Perhaps the draw of the round saw senior champions Newtown Blues paired with Intermediate champions Mattock Rangers in Group 4.

From a local perspective, Group 3 is sure to attract the most attention with neighbours the O’Connells and St Joseph’s paired with Dundalk Gaels.

The full list of groups for each of the grades is as follows:

Senior Championship

Group 1

St Patrick’s

Geraldines

O Raghallaigh’s

Group 2

St Mochta’s

Dreadnots

Naomh Mairtin

Group 3

O’Connells

Dundalk Gaels

St Joseph’s

Group 4

Mattock Rangers

Newtown Blues

Ardee St Mary’s

Intermediate Championship

Group 1

Hunterstown Rovers

Dundalk Young Irelands

Cooley Kickhams

Group 2

St Kevin’s

St Brides

Roche Emmets

Group 3

Oliver Plunketts

Clan na Gael

Kilkerley Emmets

Group 4

Glen Emmets

St Fechins

Sean O’Mahony’s

Junior Championship

Group 1

Sean McDermotts

Cuchulainn Gaels

Annaghminnon Rovers

Group 2

Glyde Rangers

Dowdallshill

Lannleire

Group 3

St Nicholas

Na Piarsaigh

John Mitchell

Westerns

Group 4

Wolfe Tones

Stabannon Parnells

Naomh Malachi

Naomh Fionnbarra