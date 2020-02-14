Select Page
Louth Club Championship draws are made

Feb 14, 2020 | ,

The draws for the Louth GAA 2020 Club Championships took place in Darver last night.

Perhaps the draw of the round saw senior champions Newtown Blues paired with Intermediate champions Mattock Rangers in Group 4.

From a local perspective, Group 3 is sure to attract the most attention with neighbours the O’Connells and St Joseph’s paired with Dundalk Gaels.

The full list of groups for each of the grades is as follows:

Senior Championship

Group 1
St Patrick’s
Geraldines
O Raghallaigh’s

Group 2
St Mochta’s
Dreadnots
Naomh Mairtin

Group 3
O’Connells
Dundalk Gaels
St Joseph’s

Group 4
Mattock Rangers
Newtown Blues
Ardee St Mary’s

Intermediate Championship

Group 1
Hunterstown Rovers
Dundalk Young Irelands
Cooley Kickhams

Group 2
St Kevin’s
St Brides
Roche Emmets

Group 3
Oliver Plunketts
Clan na Gael
Kilkerley Emmets

Group 4
Glen Emmets
St Fechins
Sean O’Mahony’s

Junior Championship

Group 1
Sean McDermotts
Cuchulainn Gaels
Annaghminnon Rovers

Group 2
Glyde Rangers
Dowdallshill
Lannleire

Group 3
St Nicholas
Na Piarsaigh
John Mitchell
Westerns

Group 4
Wolfe Tones
Stabannon Parnells
Naomh Malachi
Naomh Fionnbarra

