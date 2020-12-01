Louth continues to have the second highest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by a further 10 in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 2,133 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Sunday November 29th.

There have now been 231 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 179.2. This remains the second highest nationally and is well above the national average of 89.2.

Only Donegal (223.6) has a higher 14-day incidence rate than Louth.

There has been a total of 2,053 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 29 November, the HPSC has been notified of 306 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 72,544 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

156 are men and 148 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 35 years old

108 in Dublin, 30 in Limerick, 22 in Galway, 17 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 14 in Cork and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 244 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been 3 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.