Louth could be forced into Level 4 to coincide with lockdown in the North

Louth and other border counties could be moved to Level 4 restrictions if the North introduces a lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19, according to a report in The Irish Times this evening.

The chief medical officer in Northern Ireland, Dr Michael McBride, is advocating a six-week lockdown to halt the sharply rising infection rate in Northern Ireland, according to reports this morning.

According to The Irish Times, there have been discussions in Dublin about a rapid move to Level 4 for the border counties in a bid to limit cross-border infections.

The paper reports that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has been in contact with Government regarding the possibility, and the three leaders of the coalition parties, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens, are likely to discuss the issue later today.

While the main counties of concern given recent figures are Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan, it is understood that Louth could also be pushed into Level 4 amid concerns people from the North would come here to avail of services if they were open while being closed in the North.

Louth is one of four counties, along with Mayo, Roscommon and Tipperary where the incidence of Covid-19 fell compared to the previous day in the latest figures on Sunday.