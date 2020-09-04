Louth County Council launch home energy savings kits

Louth County Council chairperson Cllr Dolores Minogue yesterday launched the Home Energy Savings Kits, which are promoted in partnership with the Louth County Council (LCC) Climate Action Team, the LCC Energy Team and LCC Libraries.

Energy Savings Kits will help householders better understand their energy use and reduce their bills. The five tools in the kit address key areas of energy use in the home – space heating, hot water and electricity consumption – and can identify common issues such as lack of insulation, poor ventilation and the appliances that might be driving up electricity bills.

Speaking at the launch, an Cathaoirleach Cllr. Dolores Minogue said: “This is an extremely worthwhile initiative for the County and provides us with a practical insight into how much energy we’re consuming at home. The Home Energy Savings Kit enables us to make small but significant behavioural changes that collectively could help lower our County’s carbon emissions and address the wider issue of climate change.”

David Hanratty, Senior Engineer with responsibility for Climate Action added: “This project links into Louth County Council’s standing as an exemplar in achieving energy efficiency in the Public Sector and our commitments under the Climate Action Charter. We hope these kits will help people become energy aware and assist them in reducing their energy use, their bills and most importantly their carbon footprint. This is all with a view to achieving the national target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

LCC County Librarian, Yvonne O’Brien, added: “ We are delighted to team up with the LCC Climate Action section through the launch of the Home Energy Savings Kits within LCC Libraries.The fact that members of the public will be able to borrow these kits from our libraries is a huge step forward in enabling communities to take charge of their energy use and making the transition towards energy efficiency.”

The Home Energy Savings Kits are available to borrow free of charge for a 2 week period from Drogheda, Dundalk and Ardee Libraries from today. For further information, please visit www.louthcoco.ie and follow us on our social media outlets.

Pictured above main: David Hanratty, Senior Engineer Waste Management, Climate Action & Environment Section and Yvonne O’Brien, County Librarian at the launch of the home energy savings kits