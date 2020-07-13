Louth County Council planning new section of greenway in Omeath

Louth County Council have served notice of its intention to develop a greenway at Cornamucklagh and Lislea in Omeath.

The local authority are planning to carry out works from Omeath Pier to the County Bridge along the R173 Fathom Line at the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The greenway, measuring approx 4.2km in length, will mainly traverse agricultural land and woodland belonging to a number of landowners and generally be situated between/along the old rail line embankment and the shore/coastline of Carlingford Lough.

The greenway will connect to existing and future sections of the overall cross-border Carlingford Lough Greenway network.

The proposal will comprise a shared walking and cycling greenway ranging in width from 2m to 3m that will be constructed mainly with an unbound granular surface course. It will also incorporate the following components: a 1.2 m high post and rail timber fence or other appropriate boundary fencing on each side of the greenway including the installation of stock proof fencing, security fencing, privacy screening, planting and boundary walls where required; an adjacent 0.5-1m wide over the edge ‘v-ditch’ drainage channel or french drain and a 0.5m buffer strip along the Greenway; a new box culvert as extension of existing culverted private accesses at L70541 and installation of safety barriers where required and a 140m section of asphalt surface providing a shared surface along a private access; additional cycle parking facilities and new trail head signage at Omeath Pier; traffic and transport improvements such as new signage and road markings, access controls (pedestrian/cycle friendly gates), road markings and traffic calming measures; and all necessary site works such as tree felling, route clearance, sea wall repairs and fencing.

In addition and in accordance with the provisions of Article 81(2)(c) of the Planning & Development Regulations 2001, the development comprises the removal of 5m section of the boundary wall of Omra Park which will not materially affect the character of a protected structure.

In accordance with Article 81(ca) and 120(1B)(b)(i) of the above-mentioned regulations, Louth Co Co has concluded from a Screening Determination that there is no real likelihood of significant effects on the environment arising from the proposed development and as such has determined that an EIA is not required.

A decision on the matter will be made by August 31st.