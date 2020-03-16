Louth County Council re-submit plans for new Park and Share facility off M1

Louth County Council has served renewed notice of its intention to construct a new Park and Share facility at a site approximately 250m west of Junction 16 of the M1 motorway at Gibstown West.

Plans for the facility were originally submitted last November but were deemed to be incomplete.

The proposed works shall comprise of the following:

An off-road ‘Park & Share’ car park facility at Gibstown near Junction 16 M1 motorway

A right turn lane on the public road to support safe access to the facility from Junction 16 M1 motorway

A safe pick-up and drop-off area for those using the facility

Improved public lighting provision between Junction 16 M1 motorway and the new Park and Share facility and lighting of the facility

Provisions for possible future security measures (e.g. CCTV), electric vehicle (EV) charging points and public transport connection

Measures to deter use by heavy goods vehicles

All associated site development works

Louth County Council has undertaken Appropriate Assessment Screening, the details of which are available to the general public.

Plans and particulars of the proposed development may be inspected or purchased, at a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy, from Wednesday 18th March 2020 until Friday, 17th April 2020 (inclusive) at the offices of Louth County Council, Town Hall, Dundalk during public opening hours.

Submissions or observations with respect to the proposed development, dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the development would be situated, clearly marked “Park and Share Facility at Gibstown near Junction 16 M1 Motorway” may be made in writing to the undersigned at Louth County Council, Town Hall, Crowe Street, Dundalk, before 5pm on Friday, 1st May 2020