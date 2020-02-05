Louth County Council seeking sponsors for local roundabouts

Louth County Council are currently seeking sponsorships of roundabouts and approach roads around the country for the period from 2020-2023.

The local authority is seeking to partner with businesses, organisations or individuals who wish to raise their local profile by enhancing the county’s built environment while at the same time benefitting from advertisement opportunities being offered on selected roundabouts located on key approaches and within County Louth.

Proceeds from the scheme will be used to visually enhance the roundabouts sponsored through appropriate landscaping and maintenance.

Expressions of interest are invited by contacting Willie Walsh, SEO, Louth County Council, County Hall, Dundalk, Co Louth by 4pm on February 21st.