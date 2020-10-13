Louth County Council serve notice of intention to close road in Carlingford

Louth County Council has given notice of its intention to close the Ghan Road (L-7065-0) in Carlingford between the Greenore Road (R176) and Cairlinn Estate for a period of not more than 10 days next month to facilitate Irish Water works.

Irish Water is planning to construct a new manhole as part of a foul sewer connection onto an existing foul sewer line.

The extent of the road closure will be not more than 10 days in the period from 8am on Monday November 9th to 5pm on Wednesday November 18th. It will be from the easterly junction of Greenore Road R176 to the junction of Cairlinn Estate.

Local access will be maintained at all times with diversions via the R176 Greenore Road.

Any person who wishes to object to the closures should write to William Walsh, Senior Executive Officer, Operations, Louth County Council, not later than 4pm on Tuesday October 20th.