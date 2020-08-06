Louth County Council to receive almost €1.5m towards housing adaptations

Louth County Council is set to receive €1,469,895 to support home adaptations for older people and those living with a disability in private houses.

The sum, together with local authority funding of €367,474, will bring to €1,8837,369 the total amount sent to be invested in kitting out properties throughout the county.

News of the funding was announced by Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien today as part of allocations worth a total of €73.75 million nationwide

for Housing Adaptation Grants and welcomed by local TD Fergus O’Dowd.

He said: “These grants are vital as they enable older people and people with disabilities and mobility issues to remain living independently in their own homes for longer should they wish and will also facilitate early return from hospital.

“The grants are 80% funded from the exchequer by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with 20% funding from the relevant local authority. This means that Louth County Council will spend upwards of €1.8m in total.

“Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs, up to €8,000 to assist older people living in poor housing conditions to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out and up to €6,000 for mobility aids to address mobility problems for a member of the household.

“These grants are so important as they also create employment opportunities for builders and businesses in the area and help reduce the dependency on our health services by supporting independent living for as long as possible.”