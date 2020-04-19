Louth County Council’s Community Helpline receives 323 calls to date

Louth County Council has revealed that it has received 323 calls to date to its Community Call helping.

Some 140 of the callers were living alone, the figures revealed.

The helpline aims at assisting those in need with the collection and delivery of food and other items, social isolation supports, Garda related issues and other medical or health needs.

The Louth Community Call Helpline is open from 8am to 8pm daily by calling 1800 805 817.