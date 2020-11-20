Louth Craftmark Winter Fair gets underway virtually tonight and tomorrow

The Louth Craftmark Winter Fair takes place today and tomorrow. This year’s event will be virtual due to Covid-19 restrictions but still promises to showcase some of the best local crafts around.

Now in its fourth year, the Louth Craftmark Winter Fair is a typically much-anticipated event hosted in Dundalk each Christmas, drawing large visitor numbers from all over the north east and some further afield. This year the fair is going online on the Friday and Saturday November 20th and 21st, in adherence with government guidelines. If you can’t visit the fair in person, Louth Craftmark will bring the fair to you. This is a unique opportunity to browse and purchase beautiful high-quality art, craft and designer gifts from the comfort of your own home.

There will be a series of engaging live streams from twelve artists, including Carlingford-based award-winning maker of contemporary handmade jewellery Garrett Mallon, Dublin based ceramic artist Michele Hannan, Emma Fallon from Emma’a So Naturals Eco-Soy Candles in Ardee. From Monaghan designer hand-weaver Liz Christy, and Grace Brennan from King’s Forge Glass. With Sarah McKenna Ceramics, textile and fibre artist Caóilfíonn Murphy O’Hanlon, artists Orla Barry and Órlaith Cullinane, Mary Cowan Ceramics, mixed media textile artist Rachel Tenniswood and Karen Lavelle from Soilse Candles all representing from Dundalk.

The live streams are scheduled to be broadcast on Friday 20th and Saturday 21st November from 7pm to 9pm, and can be accessed via LouthCraftmark.com and Louth Craftmark Facebook page. This is a rare opportunity to take a look inside the artists’ studios, hear what inspires them and see first-hand how they create their work. There will also be opportunities to engage with the artists, ask questions and win prizes.

Louth Craftmark Designers Network is a collective of talented North East based artists, craftspeople and designers, who have come together to promote and support each other. The Network was founded in 2006, with members representing creative disciplines including ceramics, print, jewellery, textiles, furniture, sculpture and painting.

Louth Craftmark Virtual Winter Fair organiser and ceramicist Sarah McKenna has commented, “We are delighted that we can proceed with the Louth Craftmark Winter Fair this year. This is a culmination of all our efforts throughout this difficult year, and will be a wonderful celebration of our work. It is so heart-warming to see such an appetite to support local businesses and to buy Irish this year. The artists and I have been working tirelessly behind closed doors, and we can’t wait to showcase our work and give the public a sneak peek into our studios and workspaces in our online event.”

Louth Craftmark Virtual Winter Fair Artists