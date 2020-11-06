Louth GAA on the look out for a new manager as Kierans’ deal not renewed

Louth GAA are on the look out for a new manager after the County Board opted not to renew the contract of Wayne Kierans after two seasons in charge.

Wayne Kierans

The County Board confirmed the decision in a statement following a meeting of their Management Committee on Thursday night.

The Wee County were relegated from Division 3 of the Allianz League with just two points from their seven games, while they lost to Longford in the first round of the Leinster SFC last Sunday.

2019 had seen them consolidate their position in Division 3, before beating Wexford in Leinster. They then lost heavily to eventual winners Dublin, before a disappointing defeat to Antrim at Drogheda in the first round of the qualifiers.

Louth GAA thanked the O’Connell’s clubman for his “professionalism, enthusiasm, dedication and continued courtesy” during his time in charge.

The statement reads in full: “Following a meeting of the Louth GAA Management Committee on Thursday night, it has been agreed that Louth GAA will not be offering Wayne Kierans a third year as Manager of the Louth GAA Senior Football Team.

“Wayne has been in charge of our Senior football team since 2018 and his two year term came to an end following defeat to Longford on Saturday last in the Leinster Senior Football Championship.

“Louth GAA Management Committee would like to sincerely thank Wayne and his backroom team of Cathal Murray, Liam Kelleher, Ciaran Marks and Shane McCoy for their efforts. They have shown professionalism, enthusiasm, dedication and continued courtesy over the last two years and we have enjoyed a positive working relationship with Wayne and his Management Team.

“Louth GAA would like to wish Wayne and his Management Team all the best in their future endeavours.

“We will now immediately begin the process in seeking a New Senior Football Team Manager.

“A sub-committee consisting of Peter Fitzpatrick, Bob Doheny, Sean McClean, Aidan Berrill and Francie McMullen have been appointed to oversee this process.”