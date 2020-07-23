Louth GAA to stream club championship games

Louth GAA have announced the launch of LúTv, which will broadcast this year’s club championship matches.

For the first time, Louth GAA will be offering spectators an alternative to going to grounds to watch games.

With limits on ground capacities at 200 at the minute, which includes players, background staff and match officials the need is greater than ever to have a streaming service provided for supporters who wont be able to view the games.

Louth GAA have teamed up with 247 Media to bring comprehensive coverage of at least 3/4 games per weekend from all grades and we will be hoping to provide highlights packages of games not fully streamed. 247 have a history of providing top quality coverage in the UK and have signed up with other counties this year as the demand for streaming has heightened since the Covid 19 restrictions were brought in.

The process will involve clicking on the link in Louth GAAs website, adding your payment details and then you will be directed to the game. This can be done on all devices including phones, tablets, laptops and Smart TVs and also the option of streaming via chromecast will also be available.

Details of games being streamed will be announced soon.