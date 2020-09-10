Louth has 10th highest number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 of population

Louth has the 10th highest number of cases per 100,000 of population in the country.

A new media campaign from the Government titled ‘We need to reduce Covid-19 infections’ outlines the infection rates across the country.

While Dublin and Limerick lead the way with 67.8 and 63.1 cases per 100,000 of population respectively, Louth is in 10th position with 29.5 cases per 100,000.

The latest figures for the county, correct as of midnight on Monday September 7th, show there have been 859 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Louth. This included 15 in the most recent figures and 29 since the start of the month.

There has now been a total of 1,781 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 8th September, the HPSC has been notified of 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 30,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We continue to see a concerning pattern of cases, particularly in Dublin. Transmission is diffuse across the county, is in all age groups and is mainly being driven by social interaction within and between households.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “While the reproduction number for Ireland as a whole is close to 1.0, the reproduction number for Dublin alone is approximately 1.4. We are seeing increasing case numbers in Dublin, growing close to 5% per day. If this were to continue, the number of cases would double every 14 days. Given the size of Dublin’s population it is essential we prevent any further spread now – by limiting our social contacts and taking precautions during any essential contacts.”

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said: “The greatest risk of transmission to school children is in the home setting. International experience reveals that reopening of schools has not been associated with significantly increasing community transmission. Instead, it is transmission of virus within communities that poses the greatest threat to schools. Again, we urge all households to think through their social plans. To keep within the 6 indoor/15 outdoor person gathering limits and apply physical distancing in all settings.”