Louth has most collisions involving cyclists outside of Dublin, new study shows

Co Louth has the highest number of cyclist collisions per 100,000 of population after Dublin, a new study has revealed.

Noteworthy.ie has looked at cyclist collision data over a 12 year period from 2005 to 2016. This revealed two fatal collisions in the area as well as number of serious injuries sustained.

While Dublin had 254 collisions per 100,000 of population, Louth was next with 149.

Ollan Herr of The Dundalk Cycling Alliance told Noteworthy.ie that not many people cycled in the area due to being nervous about safety.

Three local areas were also named as accident black spots in Dundalk: a 1.8km length of Avenue Road with 13 collisions, including one fatality and one serious injury within 350m of each other; a 900m stretch from the Quay Street junction on Barrack Street to the Clanbrassil Street junction on Crowe Street with 12 collisions, including two serious injuries; and a 350m section of the Dublin Road near Dundalk IT from Priorland Grove to Hoey’s Lane with two serious and four minor injuries.

Read the full article here.