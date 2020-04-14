Louth has second highest number of Covid-19 cases when density of population is accounted for

Louth has the second highest number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland when density of population is taken into account.

Declan McDevitt has been crunching the numbers and while there are numerous counties with a higher number of Coronavirus cases than the current figure of 195 for Louth, the Wee County is only behind Dublin when the density of cases is taken into account.

Declan said: “Since Co Louth is the smallest county in Ireland and seems to have low Covid number (195 cases), you would think that it is OK but if you look at the number of Covid cases per KM2 then it is the second highest density of cases after Dublin.

“Using Km2 density, we had a distance of 500m between each case and yesterday it is now 300m between each case. It ready does tell you that Covid is closer than you think.”

In the table outlined below Declan has multiplied the cases by a factor of five to get what he feels is the true number across the board but added: “If I don’t use the factor of 5 and use the actual figures, then we have one case about every 1764m apart in Co Louth while each case the day before was 2405m apart.

“This shows that the Covid is closing in on us but slowly. If you look at Dublin, they should have a case every 17m apart!

“I think that this is a good indicator of what is actally happening locally in the Co Louth area,” he said.

A full breakdown of Declan’s table can be found below…